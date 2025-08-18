ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ARQ Stock Performance

ARQ stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. ARQ has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $313.77 million, a P/E ratio of -183.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARQ

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 374,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,315.50. This represents a 15.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 226,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,206.80. This trade represents a 49.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $615,000 and sold 10,167 shares worth $52,868. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARQ by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARQ by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARQ by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ARQ by 3,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 690,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

