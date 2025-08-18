Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.9667.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $7,785,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,284,385.92. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $3,098,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 56,879,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,234,364.05. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,356,329 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,565 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $8,138,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Asana by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

