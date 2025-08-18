Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($67.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,750 ($91.54) to GBX 4,125 ($55.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,120.83 ($83.01).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

About Ashtead Group

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,328 ($72.25) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,477 ($47.15) and a one year high of GBX 6,448 ($87.44). The company has a market cap of £29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,776.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,510.07.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.