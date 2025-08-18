Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($67.81) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,750 ($91.54) to GBX 4,125 ($55.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,120.83 ($83.01).
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
