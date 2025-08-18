Associated Banc-Corp $ASB Stock Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

ASB stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

