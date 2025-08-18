Atb Cap Markets Expects Lower Earnings for Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 264.73%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

