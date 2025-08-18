Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.83 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

