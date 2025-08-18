Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $61,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust $BGY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 211,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 532,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY opened at $5.73 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

