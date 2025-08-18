Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in RPC, Inc. $RES

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

RPC Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:RES opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $963.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.88.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

