Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 38.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SoundHound AI by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 308.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 123,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.7%

SOUN stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 537,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

