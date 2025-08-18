Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Kevin Tang bought 200,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,329,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,328,560. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

