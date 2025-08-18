Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,109 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.18 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

