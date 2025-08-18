Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 75,614 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,614 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $53,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.
Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
