Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Brands Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

