Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of AIAGY opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

