Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $301.79 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.21 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.62.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,736,976,000 after buying an additional 350,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,445,000 after buying an additional 187,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

