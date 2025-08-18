Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Update

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 425,300 shares, agrowthof126.2% from the July 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autonomix Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.16% of Autonomix Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Autonomix Medical Price Performance

Shares of AMIX stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.96. Autonomix Medical has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

