Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, anincreaseof120.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 851.0%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.