Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.49.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

