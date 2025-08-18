Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $109.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

