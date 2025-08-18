Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $39,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

AXSM opened at $109.21 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.