AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $120.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

In other news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AZZ by 206.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 110.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

