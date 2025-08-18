B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of Hyperfine Q3 Earnings

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hyperfine in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 364.54% and a negative return on equity of 84.82%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HYPR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Hyperfine from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyperfine from $0.68 to $0.85 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyperfine

Hyperfine Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.39 on Monday. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hyperfine by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.