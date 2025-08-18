B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BEEP Earnings

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Mobile Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mobile Infrastructure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 28.91%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BEEP opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mobile Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 99.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

