Babcock (NYSE:BW) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Babcock Stock Performance

NYSE BW opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Babcock has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

About Babcock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Babcock by 49.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 849,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 93.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 13.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 237,797 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

