Babcock (NYSE:BW) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Babcock Stock Performance
NYSE BW opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Babcock has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million.
About Babcock
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
