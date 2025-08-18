Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 5.31.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.47). Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $577.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Andrew A. Main sold 14,440 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $262,952.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,046.23. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $558,482. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bakkt by 2,231.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bakkt by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Further Reading

