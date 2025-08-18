Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.