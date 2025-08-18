Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 36.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4,087.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

