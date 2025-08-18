Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.57.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$78.47 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$62.57 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.87. The firm has a market cap of C$96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

