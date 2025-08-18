Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and NU are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks and other depository financial institutions. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional claim on the bank’s assets and earnings, which primarily derive from net interest income (the spread between loan and deposit rates) as well as fees and trading activities. Because banks are heavily regulated and sensitive to interest‐rate movements and credit conditions, their stock prices often reflect changes in monetary policy, loan performance, and economic outlook. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $577.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,393,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,038,980. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.13 and a 200-day moving average of $514.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $290.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,475. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.42 and a 200-day moving average of $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 130,466,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. NU has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

