Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.4%

BBSI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $145,968.96. Following the sale, the director owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,248.64. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,771 shares of company stock worth $2,154,641. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

