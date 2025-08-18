Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Stock Holdings Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,246 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,235,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,815,000 after purchasing an additional 422,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after acquiring an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $109,797,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.68 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

