BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $727.31 billion for the quarter.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. On average, analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBAR stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 123.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 171.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,161 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

