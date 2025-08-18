Belden Inc $BDC Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Belden by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 157,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,305,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

