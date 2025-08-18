BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells $15,164,809.28 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total value of $15,164,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Xiaobin Wu sold 39,936 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $12,182,876.16.

On Monday, June 23rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,363 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $354,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $158,048.10.

On Monday, June 16th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36.

On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $321.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.62. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $170.99 and a 12-month high of $321.69.

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

