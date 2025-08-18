Best Esports Stocks To Watch Now – August 16th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and GameSquare are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. Investing in these stocks lets individuals tap into the rapidly growing esports market driven by sponsorships, media rights and advertising, while also exposing them to industry-specific risks like shifting consumer tastes and technological disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 5,141,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.76. 367,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,128. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. 333,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $115.68 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 520,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,077,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,118. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

