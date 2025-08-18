Best Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 16th

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Apollo Global Management are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is providing discretionary travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreational services—think airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and sports or live-event operators. Because they depend heavily on consumers’ disposable income and willingness to spend on non-essentials, leisure stocks tend to be cyclical, often outperforming in economic expansions and underperforming in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,307,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,155. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,754. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

