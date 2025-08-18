Best Solar Stocks To Follow Today – August 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, First Solar, NextEra Energy, GE Vernova, Sunrun, and Vistra are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy solar energy technologies—ranging from photovoltaic panels and inverters to utility-scale solar power plants. By investing in these firms, shareholders gain exposure to the renewable-energy sector’s growth, with returns influenced by technological advances, government incentives, and shifting energy-price dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $330.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,099,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,268,784. Tesla has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $437.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $19.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,927,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,396,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $621.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,794. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $173.07 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 76,333,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,869. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $197.19. 4,021,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,917. Vistra has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Read More