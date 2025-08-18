BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.06.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

