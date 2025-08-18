BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.06.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,980 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after buying an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $178,952,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after buying an additional 1,608,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 449.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,477,000 after buying an additional 921,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.