BKM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

