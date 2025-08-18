Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

