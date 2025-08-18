Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $42,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,130.06. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,574 shares of company stock worth $5,122,407. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Blue Bird’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

