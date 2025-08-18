BMO Capital Markets Cuts TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$175.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVK. CIBC set a C$175.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$138.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$89.60 and a twelve month high of C$176.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total transaction of C$2,311,400.00. Also, Director Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.75, for a total transaction of C$331,504.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,783,764. 29.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

