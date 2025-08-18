BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$64.93 and a 12 month high of C$84.70.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 13,300 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$79.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,063,555.78. Also, Director Ben Yaacob Lilienthal sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$1,899,700.00. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

