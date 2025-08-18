Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Boise Cascade worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

BCC stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

