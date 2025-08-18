Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Bolt Projects Price Performance

NASDAQ BSLK opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.17. Bolt Projects has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $116.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Get Bolt Projects alerts:

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Randy Befumo bought 29,500 shares of Bolt Projects stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,019.64. This represents a 132.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSLK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Projects by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bolt Projects during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bolt Projects during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Projects Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Projects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Projects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.