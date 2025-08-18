Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,781.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,781.0370.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Booking stock opened at $5,454.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,558.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5,126.10. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,592.28 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

