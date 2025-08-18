Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16). Approximately 5,029,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,284,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of £120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.93 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity at Borders & Southern Petroleum

In related news, insider William Hodson acquired 122,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £8,596.49 ($11,657.84). 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

