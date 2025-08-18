Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a P/E ratio of 418.47 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 449,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth about $4,034,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
