BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

BranchOut Food stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. BranchOut Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BranchOut Food in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

