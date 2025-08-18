Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Lowered to Hold Rating by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.46 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$142.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.68%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

